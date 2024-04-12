Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

GRA seizes large quantity of uncustomed liquor, foreign chicken at Annandale

Apr 12, 2024 News

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Headquarters

Kaieteur News – Customs Law enforcement officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), in an operation on Wednesday in the environs of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, seized two mini buses and a large wooden motor vessel laden with quantities of Spirituous Liquor, Heineken Beers and Rockingham Chicken.

Four persons were arrested and are currently assisting with investigations.  In a press release the GRA said it continues to carry out operations in its continuous efforts to curb smuggling and other such illegal activities, thereby allowing for a level playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of associated revenue. “The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to remind the public that smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offense and is liable for such offense to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01. The Revenue Authority pleads with the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.”

