Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim Meet and Short Course Competition on April 14

Kaieteur Sports – Following the success of the recently concluded Easter Swim programme, the Dolphin Speed Swim Club is poised to make another splash with its upcoming Swim Meet and Short Course Swimming Competition scheduled for this Sunday, April 14th at the National Aquatic Centre.

The one-day event will feature a lineup of competitive swimming events designed to showcase the talents of athletes across various disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in challenging events such as the 50 Meter (m) Butterfly, 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, and 50m Freestyle, pushing the limits of their abilities in pursuit of victory.

In addition to the main events, the Swim Meet will also cater to newcomers with Novice Swimming events, including the 25m Kickboard and 25m Freestyle races.

The event will also feature short courses tailored to different age groups, catering to kids aged 10 and under, 11-14, and 15 and Over.

Meanwhile, adding some flare to the day’s festivities, parents will have the opportunity to join in on the action with the Parents’ race, divided into categories based on age: 35 and under, and 36 and over.

Excitement awaits both participants and spectators, with medals and prizes awaiting the winners of each event as recognition of their outstanding performances.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the event also serves as a fundraiser, with a gate entry fee of $200 required for admission. Action is set to commence at 11:20 am, promising a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and exceptional swimming talent.