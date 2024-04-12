Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim Meet and Short Course Competition on April 14

Apr 12, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Following the success of the recently concluded Easter Swim programme, the Dolphin Speed Swim Club is poised to make another splash with its upcoming Swim Meet and Short Course Swimming Competition scheduled for this Sunday, April 14th at the National Aquatic Centre.

The one-day event will feature a lineup of competitive swimming events designed to showcase the talents of athletes across various disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in challenging events such as the 50 Meter (m) Butterfly, 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, and 50m Freestyle, pushing the limits of their abilities in pursuit of victory.

In addition to the main events, the Swim Meet will also cater to newcomers with Novice Swimming events, including the 25m Kickboard and 25m Freestyle races.

The event will also feature short courses tailored to different age groups, catering to kids aged 10 and under, 11-14, and 15 and Over.

Meanwhile, adding some flare to the day’s festivities, parents will have the opportunity to join in on the action with the Parents’ race, divided into categories based on age: 35 and under, and 36 and over.

Excitement awaits both participants and spectators, with medals and prizes awaiting the winners of each event as recognition of their outstanding performances.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the event also serves as a fundraiser, with a gate entry fee of $200 required for admission. Action is set to commence at 11:20 am, promising a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and exceptional swimming talent.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Police wicked to bruk down the people gate

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana 

Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana 

Apr 12, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 2 GHE vs. JS  – Permaul 5-55, Guyana lead by 271 runs heading into Day 3 Kaieteur Sports – It was a magical first innings for the...
Read More
GBA finalises fight roster for ‘Champion of Champions’ boxing tournament in St. Lucia

GBA finalises fight roster for ‘Champion of...

Apr 12, 2024

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim Meet and Short Course Competition on April 14

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim...

Apr 12, 2024

Johnny Barnwell’s Kings & Queens Dominoes and 4-a-side Football kicks off this weekend

Johnny Barnwell’s Kings & Queens Dominoes...

Apr 12, 2024

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane Trophy at GMR&SC Circuit championship opener

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane...

Apr 12, 2024

Queenside Chess Camp sees more women participating in Chess

Queenside Chess Camp sees more women...

Apr 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]