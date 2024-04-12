De phone can be a nuisance!

Kaieteur News – Yuh gat to be careful these days about how yuh using yuh phone. De gat some people does believe dem can call you at any time of de day or night.

Some of dem when deh call you is fuh no important reason. Then deh gat some wah does call you and quickly hang up so dat dem can save pun dem phone credit. But you have to use up your credit so dat they can tell you what they want to tell you.

Well, if you want tell me something, I should not have to pay. But this is Guyana fuh you and some people does believe they smart and they could pass on dem expense to you, even if it is for a simple thing like a phone call.

But what is more upsetting is when people fuh no proper reason, invade yuh privacy just because dem want talk. And even more worse is when people yuh don’t know call yuh. It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah dials his home phone number from work.

A strange woman answers. The guy says, “Who is this?”

“This is the maid”, answered the woman.

“We don’t have a maid!”

“I was just hired this morning by the lady of the house.”

“Well, this is her husband. Is she there?”

“Ummm…she’s upstairs in the bedroom with someone who I just figured was her husband.”

The guy is fuming. He says to the maid, “Listen, would you like to make $50,000?”

“What do I have to do?”

“I want you to get my gun from my desk in the den and shoot that witch and the jerk she’s with.”

The maid puts down the phone. The guy hears footsteps, followed by a couple of gunshots.

The maid comes back to the phone. “What should I do with the bodies?”

“Throw them in the swimming pool!”

“What pool?”

“Uh.. is this 832-4173?”

Talk Half! Leff Half!