Wanted man scheduled for Court in Brazil, remanded in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man, who is wanted in Brazil for the offence of aggravated theft (using a weapon while committing theft), was remanded to prison on Wednesday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for an extradition case.

Junior Da Silva of Lot 23 Hadfield Street, Georgetown made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where an extradition case was heard.

The court heard that the Government of Guyana (GoG) is commencing an extradition case proceeding against Da Silva, after an Interpol red notice was sent from Brazil, indicating that he (Da Silva) is wanted in Brazil for the offence of aggravated theft.

Extradition is the formal process of one state surrendering an individual to another state for prosecution or punishment for crimes committed in the requesting country’s jurisdiction.

The father of two was represented by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon, who revealed that his client is a Dual citizen (Guyanese and Brazilian). The attorney pleaded with the court to release his client noting that he was in custody for more than 72 hours.

Dhurjon told the court that Da Silva is before the Brazilian court for the said offence he was arrested for. The attorney explained that Da Silva first attended court in Brazil virtually on February 28, 2024. He said that his client’s next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, the same day he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Dhurjon assured the court that if his client was required to appear physically, he would do so. Further, he said that the extradition proceeding hinders Da Silva from attending court in Brazil.

The lawyer then appealed to the Magistrate to grant his client bail in a reasonable sum.

Meanwhile, Police Legal Advisor, Attorney-at-Law, Mandel Moore objected to bail on the ground based on Section 15 (3) of the Criminal Offence Act. Moore explained that according to the law, provision is made for a probation arrest warrant to be issued. This, he said, allows the court to keep the defendant in custody for up to 30 days.

Prosecutor Moore also revealed that the documents Dhurjon said demonstrated that Da Silva was attending court in Brazil only revealed that the accused was not attending court.

In light of this, Magistrate Latchman remanded Da Silva to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on April 12, 2024.