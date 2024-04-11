Teen critical after crashing bike at Perseverance, Essequibo

Kaieteur News – An Essequibo teen is critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on Wednesday at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The injured teen has been identified as Shane Lall of Cullen, Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News understands that the accident took place between 09:00h and 10:00 hrs. Reports are that he crashed into a car while negotiating a turn in Perseverance. Eyewitnesses suggested that Lall was speeding and lost control of his motorcycle causing him to ride into oncoming traffic.

Upon impact, his bike exploded while he was flung a fair distance away.

Eyewitnesses recalled that the teen suffered severe injuries and was bleeding through his nostrils and eyes. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in an unconscious state but was later transferred to the GPHC’s intensive Care Unit (ICU).