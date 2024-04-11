New Pharmacy Council appointed

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the members of the Pharmacy Council of Guyana Board who began serving from April 1, 2024 and will continue until March 31, 2026.

The members are Chairperson, Dr. Karishma Jeeboo, Vice-Chairperson Ms Carol-Ann Lam , Ms Shundell Seymour-Williams – Council Member, Ms Mary Ramsaroop – Council Member, Ms Zoe Grenville-Forde – Council Member, Ms Clauida Hinds – Council Member, Ms Erica Ward – Registrar/Secretary, Mr Sookdeo Singh – Ex-Officio Member, Dr, Narine Singh –Guyana Medical Council Representative, Mr Khame Sharma – Consumers Association Representative and Ms Nakesha Cosbert – Legal Representative.

In accordance with the Pharmacy Practitioners’ Act 2003, the main functions of the Pharmacy Council are to regulate the practice of pharmacy in accordance with this Act; establish, maintain, and develop the standards for the practice of pharmacy; establish, maintain and develop standards of professional ethics among members of the pharmacy profession; publish, distribute and disseminate in a manner that the council thinks fit, literature and information relevant to the pharmacy profession; conduct mandatory continuing educational sessions for practising pharmacists; establish, maintain and develop an internship; register pharmacists, practising pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy interns; and perform such other duties as may be necessary in the discharge of its functions.

The Ministry of Health in a press release said that the new council is expected to digitise all processes to ensure seamless registration of pharmacists, practising pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy interns; streamline the internship programme to ensure pharmacy interns garner the most from this experience; offer mandatory continuing education sessions for pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.

Further, the Council is expected to develop and enforce standards for professional practice and ethics for pharmacy professionals; host a website for the council to inform processes regarding registration, temporary registration, accreditation, and the assignment of credits for continuing education sessions.

“The website would include a yearly list of registered pharmacy professionals so that the public can be informed,” the Ministry said.

Moreover, the Council as part of its mandate is expected to publish literature and information relevant to the pharmacy profession for pharmacy professionals and the general public and enable the review of the pharmacy laws of Guyana, with the Pharmacy Practitioners’ Act of 2003 and its regulations being a priority.

“The council will be set up with functioning committees guided by the chairman and vice-chairman to ensure this work is accomplished over the next two years,” the Ministry of Health stated.