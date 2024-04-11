Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Kaieteur News – His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that it is important to inculcate the lessons of Ramadan outside of the holy month.

He spoke of the significance of sacrifice, humility and togetherness during the Eid-ul-Fitr salat at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground Wednesday morning.

“Ramadan teaches us that we have the ability to do what is right, what is God conscious,” President Ali said.

He highlighted Ramadan as a time of reflection and urged citizens to carry its values of tolerance, compassion, and generosity into everyday life. This is integral to the government’s goal of fostering a resilient, just, and equitable society, the president explained. “As we exit Ramadan, it is important for us at this point to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, to reflect on our sacrifices. And one of the important things about Ramadan is that it taught us that we have the ability to do what is good and right,” the president said. Looking ahead, he underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to policies that create a prosperous future for all. His One Guyana vision encompasses this, cultivating inclusivity, acceptance and equity.

“I assure you that we will continue to work hard every day…and [while there are] challenges in our society, those challenges are not for us to mope about, but for us to confront and overcome so that we can build a stronger society, a society in which we can deliver better to the people of this country, and that is all we are concentrating on,” President Ali underlined.