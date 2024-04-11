Guyana gat melody

Kaieteur News – Buddy, mi gon tell ya, living in dis land of many wonders called Guyana could mek yuh head spin like it deh in a blender. It’s a place where de absurdity wheel just keep on turning. Every day yuh don’t know whether to laugh or to cry.

De odder day a man snatch a woman’s phone right outta her hand on de road and den have de nerve to seh he didn’t mean to thief it. Wha? Yuh must be smoking more than just de good Guyanese bush to come up with dat one!

So why he snatched de woman phone? Is a selfie he wanted to take?

But dis is Guyana, where absurdity is de national pastime and common sense is a rare species. And dat, mi friend, is just anotha day in de land of many wonders. Where de line between comedy and tragedy is as thin as a parrot’s whisker, and where yuh never know whether to laugh or cry.

It remind dem boys of de time a man receive a phone call from the school. The school teacher on de odder end of line, told de man, “ Sir, I am here to report to you that your son has been telling lies in school.” The man answered, “Well tell him he has been doing a good job at it. I don’t even have a child.”

So next time yuh find yuhself scratchin’ yuh head at de latest Guyanese absurdity, just remember: dis is Guyana, where de jokes write demselves and de punchline is always a surprise. Dem boys seh, only in Guyana, only in Guyana.

Talk Half! Leff Half!