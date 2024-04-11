Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana gat melody

Apr 11, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Buddy, mi gon tell ya, living in dis land of many wonders called Guyana could mek yuh head spin like it deh in a blender. It’s a place where de absurdity wheel just keep on turning. Every day yuh don’t know whether to laugh or to cry.

De odder day a man  snatch a woman’s phone right outta her hand on de road and den have de nerve to seh he didn’t mean to thief it. Wha? Yuh must be smoking more than just de good Guyanese bush to come up with dat one!

So why he snatched de woman phone? Is a selfie he wanted to take?

But dis is Guyana, where absurdity is de national pastime and common sense is a rare species. And dat, mi friend, is just anotha day in de land of many wonders. Where de line between comedy and tragedy is as thin as a parrot’s whisker, and where yuh never know whether to laugh or cry.

It remind dem boys of de time a man receive a phone call from the school. The school teacher on de odder end of line, told de man, “ Sir, I  am here to report to you that your son has been telling lies in school.”  The man answered, “Well tell him he has been doing a good job at it. I don’t even have a child.”

So next time yuh find yuhself scratchin’ yuh head at de latest Guyanese absurdity, just remember: dis is Guyana, where de jokes write demselves and de punchline is always a surprise. Dem boys seh, only in Guyana, only in Guyana.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory 127* anchors Harpy Eagles after tough opening day at Sabina Park 

Savory 127* anchors Harpy Eagles after tough opening day at Sabina...

Apr 11, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 1 – GHE vs. JS – GHE 1st innings Day 1 (278-8)  Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper Kemol Savory carried his team with...
Read More
World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medalists

World Athletics introduces prize money for...

Apr 11, 2024

Fixtures confirmed for 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League

Fixtures confirmed for 2024 Republic Bank...

Apr 11, 2024

Appadu (Stolen Money) leads points standing after 4 races

Appadu (Stolen Money) leads points standing after...

Apr 11, 2024

Drayton, Narine, Joshi take top honours at April Open Rapid Chess C/Ship

Drayton, Narine, Joshi take top honours at April...

Apr 11, 2024

GCB Male Under19 Super50 bowls off tomorrow

GCB Male Under19 Super50 bowls off tomorrow

Apr 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]