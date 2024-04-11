Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

GCB Male Under19 Super50 bowls off tomorrow

Apr 11, 2024 Sports

Matthew Pottaya and Jonathan Van Lange are among the U19 stars set for action from Friday. 

Matthew Pottaya and Jonathan Van Lange are among the U19 stars set for action from Friday.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board male under19 Super50 tournament is scheduled to commence tomorrow, Friday, April 12.

In round 1, Berbice play Essequibo at Malteenoes while Demerara battle GCB Select XI at Lusignan.

The squads read:

GCB Select XI U19 – Deonarain Dindyal, Anthony Khan, Justin Doobay, Amos Charles, Shiloh Adams, Nityanand Mathura, Avishkar Persaud, Andres Fraser, Avishkar Beharry, Stephon Sankar, Natron Gill, Jayden Dowlin, Jerimah Hohenkirk, Rajikar, Ari Kadir.

Manager: Yueraj Khemraj

Coach: Kumar Bishundial

Berbice  U19 – Rampertab Ramnauth (Captain) , Matthew Pottya M (V/C), Rampersaud Ramnauth, Salim Khan, Kevin Kristen, Damion Cecil, Sanjay Algoo, Kumar Deopersaud, Afraz Budhoo, Romesh Bharrat, Rashad Gaffur, Ayhinde Roger, Devon Wharton and Okasie Boyce.

Manager: Shamar Angel

Coach: Seon Hetmyer

Essequibo U19 – Myhim Khan, Jadon Campbell, Navindra Sankar, Gulcharran Chulai, Thaddeus Lovell (Captain), Joash Charles, Benny Persaud, Shahid Viera, Rajendra Ramballi, Bruce Vincent, Darwin Joseph, Renaldo Jeffery, Justin Sutton, Shaziff Mohammed

Manager: Nazeer Mohamed

Coach: Antony Adams

Demerara U19  – Romeo Deonarain, Vikash Wilkinson, Sachin Balgobin, Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah, Johnathan Van Lange, Anthony Lim, Kelvin Raymond, Wavell Allen, Krsna Singh, Neeran Bani, Riyad Latiff and Riyan Latiff, Arun Gainda, Dave Mohabir, Zahid Mohamed, John Persaud and Udesh Seetaram.

Manager: Puneeth Jaigopaul

Coach: Quasen Nedd

