Drayton, Narine, Joshi take top honours at April Open Rapid Chess C/Ship

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 April Open Chess tournament concluded Tuesday evening at the Catholic Life Center located on Brickdam with (FIDA MASTER) Anthony Drayton and the young Ricardo Narine emerging on top of the Open and Junior’s category, respectively.

The total winners, includes Anthony Drayton first-place in the Open Category, Damian Moulder in second place and Gilbert Williams third. The Junior’s category saw Ricarho Narine carting off with first place, second place went to Kishan Puran, while third, fourth and fifth place were occupied by Sachin Pitamber, Kyle Couchman and Alexander Zhang, respectively. Meanwhile, the Best Female overall award went to Aditi Joshi and the Best Newcomer overall to Tendi Cameron.

The April Open Chess tournament is an annual rapid chess open competition held in the month of April. It was originally started as a birthday celebration of the founder Marlon Williams, however, over the last thirteen years the tournament has evolved to a popular and highly anticipated event that now stands on its own.

The tournament now attracts many chess enthusiasts from all ages and genders, and persons from all walks of life. The tournament has maintained its position as an excellent platform for the promotion of the glorious game of chess here in our beloved home Guyana.

This year, the event paid homage to our country’s struggles with its aggressive neighbour under the slogan ‘Not a Blade of Grass’ (Guyana Map covered in nation colours), also under the guidance of Chief Administrator, Rashad Hussain.

This year’s tournament was made possible by sponsors such as SAB Mining, Andrews Supermarket, Maggie’s Bakery and Snackette, Fantasy Gaming Lounge, JGS Filling Station, Victoria Law Chambers & Designers House.