Bids open for construction of Waramuri, Micobie & Orealla Secondary Schools

Kaieteur News – The construction of the new secondary schools at Waramuri in Region One, Orealla in Region Six, and Micobie in Region Eight is expected to cost $768,010,044.

Tenders were opened recently for the construction of the new secondary schools and according to the engineer’s estimate presented at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office the schools will be constructed for $768M.

The Waramuri secondary school is estimated to cost $338.3 million. Five contractors have submitted bids for the works. The Micobie school is estimated to cost $214 million and six contractors bid for that contract, while $214 million is estimated for the construction of the Orealla secondary school; seven contractors have submitted bids for that project.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry of Education has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.

Schools are being constructed at Kwebanna, Hosororo, Tuschen and Karasabai Secondary Schools while St. Mary’s Secondary School, St. George’s High School and Christ Church Secondary School, all of which were destroyed by fire, are being rebuilt.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Waramuri Secondary School, Region One.

Construction of Micobie Secondary School, Region Eight.

Construction of Orealla Secondary School.

Renovation and extension to student’s residence at Three Miles Secondary School, Bartica.

Extension and renovation to dormitory building at Paramakatoi, Region Eight.

Construction of students’ residence at Paramakatoi.

Painting of building – Dolphin Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at Ketley Primary School.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure- Redeemer Primary.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at West Ruimveldt Primary School.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure – Lodge Secondary School.