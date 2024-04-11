Latest update April 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

AFC tells Western diplomats about breakdown in governance in Guyana

Apr 11, 2024 News

From left partially hidden: Mark Berman, Canada, Cathy Hughes, AFC Chair, Jane Miller,UK, Khemraj Ramjattan,Leader of the AFC, Nicole Theriot,USA, Evelina Melbarzde, EU, Sherod Duncan,General Secretary, hidden Deonarine Ramsaroo.-AFC Vice Chair

Kaieteur News – The Alliance for Change (AFC) last Thursday met representatives of the ABC&EU countries at the Party’s Headquarters, Centre For Change, Railway Line Kitty during which they complained about the breakdown in governance in Guyana, the party said in a press release.

Representing the AFC were: Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, Ms. Cathy Hughes, Mr. Sherod Duncan and Mr. Deonarine Ramsaroop. The ABC&EU representatives included Ms.Nicole Theriot (USA), Ms. Jane Miller (UK), Ms. Evelina Melbarzde (EU deputy) and Mr. Mark Bergman (Canada).

According to a press by the AFC, matters of mutual interest and concern were shared at this important meeting. The AFC members emphasised their increasing anxieties at the deterioration of governance at various levels by the PPP Government, especially at a Parliamentary level. Parliament is not meeting as regularly as it should, nor are a number of its committees functional.
Instances of corruption at high levels of Government and within State institutions were adumbrated. Additionally, the slothfulness of constitutional and electoral reforms was discussed. The representatives of the ABC&EU noted the AFC’s concerns and indicated that as diplomatic representatives, they want only the best for Guyana and Guyanese; and, their best efforts will be employed to ensure that this be realized.

