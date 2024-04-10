UK rebukes Venezuela over threats to take over Essequibo

– says border issue settled in 1899, must be respected

Kaieteur News – The United Kingdom has denounced the latest attempts made by the Venezuelan government to illegally claim Guyana’s Essequibo region.

In a statement issued on X formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, the UK noted that the UN Security Council met to discuss the threats to Guyana’s territory from Venezuela. The UK noted that Venezuela cannot act unilaterally to disrupt the peace of the region. “The border issue was settled in 1899through international arbitration and must be respected,” the UK added. The Security Council discussion on the Guyana/Venezuela border issue happened as result of a request made by President Irfaan Ali for the matter to come up before the UN Security Council—of which Guyana is a non-permanent member.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud on Monday said the UN Security Council will address the Venezuelan President’s violation of the rules of international law requiring States to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other States, as well as the International Court of Justice’s Order on Provisional Measures of December 1, 2023, which prohibits Venezuela from taking any action to interfere with Guyana’s administration and control of its Essequibo Region pending the Court’s final ruling on the merits of the controversy.

Guyana’s decision to approach the UN Security Council on the matter follows the decision of the Venezuelan President last week to sign new legislation into law declaring Guyana’s Essequibo as a new Venezuelan state and putting systems in place for the defence of Guyana’s Essequibo. Venezuela, through a referendum, has already included Essequibo in its official map.

Guyana issued statements rejecting the move by Caracas, and has informed the international community of the move. CARICOM has since said Venezuela’s adoption of the “Organic Law” means that country has acted unilaterally, precipitously, and potentially, dangerously and so has offended “the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela” of 14 December 2023 and subverted international law.

The regional bloc said the “unacceptable escalation of tensions” between the two South American neighbours “has threatened to undermine peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

On Monday, Venezuela filed its response to Guyana’s case before the ICJ, although it has repeatedly refused to recognise the Court’s jurisdiction on the matter. The Court has already ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the case. President Ali has welcomed Venezuela’s decision to file its response to Guyana’s Court case. In a statement on Monday night, the President said he hopes Venezuela will continue to fully engage in the process before the International Court. Guyana nevertheless welcomed Venezuela’s decision to submit its key arguments to the International Court of Justice, saying that doing so would allow that judicial body to “take all arguments and evidence into account and issue a more informed judgment, which will be final and binding on the parties.”