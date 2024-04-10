Three more generators are to be installed at GPL’s Columbia station

Kaieteur News – To address the persistent issue of frequent power outages in the country, three additional generators will soon be installed at the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL’s) sub-station in Columbia, East Coast Demerara.

These generators are part of a US$27 million government-funded project to enhance the power company’s capacity. The project includes 17 generators and six step-up transformers, which are expected to contribute 30 megawatts of power to the national grid. To date, GPL has confirmed the installation of 14 out of the 17 generators. The generators were procured from Apan Energy Services Incorporated (AESI). Engineers from both GPL and AESI anticipate that the remaining high-powered systems will be operational in the coming days.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, accompanied by a delegation from both agencies, visited the site on Monday to assess the progress of the equipment installation.

Prime Minister Phillips expressed satisfaction with the work completed thus far, stating, “The government remains committed to boosting GPL’s generation capacity and improving its overall service to the people of Guyana.”

The government’s proactive approach in expediting various electrical projects in response to recent power outages underscores its dedication to alleviating citizens’ concerns. In less than three years, the PPP\C administration has added over 40 megawatts of power to the national grid, with ongoing investments and project developments expected to increase this figure.

Furthermore, the revitalization of the Amalie hydropower project will introduce an additional 165 megawatts of power to the country’s energy mix. Additionally, the completion of the gas-to-energy project in Wales, Region Three, will further augment the power supply by nearly 300 megawatts. These investments will significantly enhance GPL’s operational efficiency and address the growing electricity demand nationwide (DPI)