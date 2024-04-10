Security Guard jailed for possession of ammo

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old security guard of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to answer a possession of ammunition charge.

Orin Younge also known as Orin Matthews was arrested on Friday after he reportedly assaulted and threatened to kill his child’s mother with a firearm.

He made his first court appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was charged for the offence of having in his possession a magazine containing an unlicensed AK-47 ammunition rounds.

Younge pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police said that at about 23:45hrs, ranks responded to a report of domestic violence, which related that a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by her child’s father with a gun. It is also alleged that the suspect pointed the gun at the victim when he heard her talking to the police on the phone.

In response, ranks visited a location on Friday at Middle Walk, Buxton, where Younge was contacted. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. Thereafter police conducted a search of the premises, where they found a magazine with 15 live (7.62 × 39) AK rounds of ammunition.

Younge and the ammunition were taken to the Vigilance Police Station.