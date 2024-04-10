Public Service Commission in place but officials still acting – MPs

Kaieteur News – Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised their concerns over several regional officers not being confirmed in substantive positions within the public service.

This is despite the Public Service Commission (PSC)—the hiring/appointing body for public servants being in place since July 2023.

The issue was raised during Monday’s sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PAC member and Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill enquired about the number of vacancies that exist within Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when the Committee reviewed the Auditor General’s 2019 report.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Susanah Saywack told the PAC that 25 vacancies existed at the time but only five of those vacancies were filled presently. She said several persons continue to act in some of the remaining 20 positions.

PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira explained that this is in breach of the public sector rules which allow for a person to act temporarily in a position but not exceeding four months.

“What are we doing in regards to the labour laws? We can’t have people acting for two years and the law prescribes for four months,” Figueira said.

Saywack revealed that the last time the positions were advertised was in 2019 and a reminder was sent out in 2021.

She explained that the persons who have been acting for more than three years include: a Medical Superintendent, the Deputy REO, an Education Officer, a Systems Development Officer and an Environmental Health Officer.

The REO noted that while 15 of the 20 positions have persons acting, five of the positions including the District Development Office post have been entirely vacant since 2019.

It was said that among the reasons for a delay in appointing persons to the position was the absence of the PSC which is tasked with, among other things, the hiring and promotion of public servants.

Edghill asked that the matter be noted by Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

“Mr. Chair, may I ask that this issue be noted by the Permanent Secretary and forwarded the information to the PSC so that the situation could be normalized,” Edghill said.

Meanwhile, PAC member and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira agreed that the PSC should be asked to all fill vacant posts where persons have been acting.

Notwithstanding, she said many of the persons acting in the positions may not be qualified to be appointed to the substantive positions.

“These are issues that the PSC will have to take into consideration,” Teixeira said.