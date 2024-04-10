Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s George Dutton claims Kares CrossFit Caribbean title

– Guyanese Kevin, Haresh and Woodroffe storm U21 category

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship witnessed the dethroning of defending champion Dillon Mahadeo, as England’s George Dutton emerged victorious in the men’s Rx division on Sunday at the National Park’s tarmac.

Despite Mahadeo’s seasoned experience, he had to settle for third place with a final score of 450, while Dutton clinched the top spot with a score of 470 after two intense days of competition. Guyanese athlete Omisi Williams secured the second position.

Dutton’s impressive performance saw him excel across various challenges, earning 90 points in the Fire-Drill section, 100 points in the Inverted Flame challenge, and 95 points in the Greater Heights task, ultimately securing him the championship title.

The Under-21 category, the spotlight was on Guyanese talents as Kares Fitness athletes Haresh Rameshwar, Kevin Rameshwar, and Vladimir Woodroffe claimed the top three spots. Haresh Rameshwar emerged as the standout performer, amassing an impressive total of 480 points across events like Swim Randy, Hot Plate, Peak Strength, and Daredevil over the course of the competition.

On the women’s front, Guyana’s Delice Adonis finished fourth, while Bryleigh Hansen of the USA claimed the top spot with a final score of 485. Hansen showcased her prowess by dominating events such as Swim Grace, Fire Drill, and the Inverted Flame, each earning her significant points. Suriname’s Ava Zalman secured second place with 470 points, followed by Heather Hutson of the USA in third place.

The Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship proved to be a riveting showcase of athleticism and skill, with competitors from around the world vying for victory in various divisions.