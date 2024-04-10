Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Kaieteur Sports – Several Guyanese athletes, seeking Olympic qualification, made a courtesy visit to H.E. Virjanand Depoo, Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, during their layover in the Dutch-speaking country over the weekend.

Ambassador Depoo extended his best wishes to the athletes, offering words of encouragement for their bid to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) sent the male 4x100m team to French Guiana to pursue qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

They arrived in French Guiana today, featuring Emanuel Archibald, Shemar Horatio, Akeem Stewart, Noelex Holder, Jaheel Cornette, and Keiron DeSouza. The team is coached by former national athlete Junior Cornette, as confirmed by AAG’s General Secretary, James Cole.

Their objective is to achieve the qualification mark of 38.80 seconds at the International Athletics meeting, the Games of Guyana, to be held at the Dr Edmar Lama Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Stewart, Archibald, Arinze Chance, and Holder secured fourth place in the final with a time of 40.05s.

Guyana’s national 4×100 m record (39.59s) was set by James Wren-Gilkes, Dennis Collison, Clifton Schultz, and Aubrey Wilson at the 1975 Pan Am Games.

Notably, Guyana’s 4x400m mixed relay team has qualified for the World Relays, scheduled to take place in The Bahamas from May 4-5.

Meanwhile, Holder and Archibald will strive to achieve the 10.00 seconds qualifying time for the 100m, with Archibald aiming for 20.16 seconds or better in the 200m.

Holder holds a personal best of 10.23 seconds, while Archibald boasts 10.13s and 20.69s in the respective events.

Additionally, Simeon Adams aims to surpass his best of 46.96 seconds in the 400m to meet the entry mark of 45.00 seconds, having recorded a season-best of 48.24 seconds.

Leslian Baird, bronze medallist at the 2023 Pan American Games, is also heading to French Guiana, aspiring to reach the entry standard of 85.50m, surpassing his current national record of 78.65m set in November, where his bronze medal throw was 78.23m.

As of now, no Guyanese athlete has qualified for the games through entry standards.Similar to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, half of the athletes will advance through entry standards, while the other half will be determined via world rankings.

The qualification window for the 10,000 meters, combined events, race walks, and relays spans from December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024.