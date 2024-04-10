Muslims observe Eid-ul-Fitr

Kaieteur News – Muslims today observe Eid-ul-Fitr as the month of Ramadan concluded with the sighting of the moon. The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) in a notice issued on Tuesday said that the “crescent to commence the month of Shawwal 1445 AH was looked for after sunset on Tuesday, April 09, 2024. Reports received locally and regionally confirmed that the moon was sighted.”

The CIOG said that it has accepted the reports and has declared the commencement of the month of Shawwal and Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Meanwhile, President of the CIOG Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad in his message said “we were honored by Allah (swt), the Infinitely Merciful, to have graduated from the university of Ramadan. A month in which we practiced patience, self-control and restraint. We have participated in private and communal worship, engaged in much reflection and introspection, enhanced our caring and giving and refined our character; all with the expectation of attaining closeness to our Creator, Allah (swt). Now, after a month of fasting, we celebrate with the intention of being Abdun-Shakoor, thankful servants.”

The CIOG President said too that on the 1stday of Shawwal, the day of Eid, “as we celebrate and rejoice in the grace and mercy of Allah (swt), we ponder on the many lessons of Ramadan.” He noted that this year was “Immensely more difficult not because we deprived ourselves of food and water but because of what we endured as an Ummah.”

Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad noted too that this year’s Ramadan Muslims observe Eid-ul-Fitr “was painful as we watched in disbelief at the first publicly televised genocide of our Brothers and Sisters in Gaza. We were given many lessons this Ramadan but the greatest lessons came from them while under-siege. Notably, the concept of Imaan(faith) and Tawwakul (intense and hopeful trust in Allah (swt)).”

He said that emerging from Ramadan this year cannot mean the same as last year. “The lessons we were taught in and out of the Masjid must be coupled with action. Gratitude is not just expressed on the tongue. Self-restraint and control must be extended to other aspects of our lives. We witnessed our Brothers and Sisters break their fast with soup made of grass and water, and some are in perpetual fasting. Despite their homes and places of worship decimated, they still prayed the night prayers between the rubble. I ask, what is the source of their strength? What we witnessed is their constant dua (prayer) of our Father Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him.”

Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad urged that, “In our celebration, let us not forget those among our brothers and sisters who face difficulties and hardship, those facing the challenges of illness, hunger, and despair. Reach out, find ways to help, comfort and sustain others, while filling them with hope and reminding them that Allah (swt) is Gracious, Merciful and Abundant.”