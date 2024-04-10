Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man shot five times in leg by motorcyclist

Apr 10, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man was on Monday shot five times in the region of his legs while at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as Shane Bourne.

Police in a statement said that the incident occurred at about 11:30h. Bourne was reportedly approached by two unidentifiable men on a motorcycle, one of whom fired several shots at him.

Bourne was struck four times in his right thigh and once in his left. The suspects then fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public spirited citizens and is listed as stable. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Wesson Hinds was shot by two unidentifiable males on Sunday at Charlotte Street, Georgetown. The assailants were reportedly wearing facemasks and were on a motorcycle.

Police said that the pillion rider was armed with a handgun.

Investigations revealed that the victim was standing on Charlotte Street opposite the Truth Power, Glory, and Sanctuary church, facing north when the suspects approached from the southern direction on the motorcycle.

The pillion rider disembarked, demanded belongings from the victim, while asking the victim if he “get anything” and without delay, discharged a round from the handgun, hitting the victim in his left upper thigh.

Subsequently, the suspects fled on the motorcycle.

The victim was taken to the GPHC where he received treatment.

