Human skeleton found at Rose Hall Sugar Estate

Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old cane harvester on Tuesday stumbled on human skeletal remains while harvesting cane at the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, East Canje Berbice, Region Six.
Police said that a security guard, Devpersaud Hublall and the cane harvester Latchman Persaud, reported the discovery to the Reliance Police Station around 08:30 hrs.
Persaud told them that he had found the remains around 07:45 hrs at Enterprise A, Field one, of the estate.
Ranks were sent back with the men to the estate to investigate and reported that the remains were found on the western end of the field.
They have since removed the skeletal remains. Investigations are ongoing.
JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!
Apr 10, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Several Guyanese athletes, seeking Olympic qualification, made a courtesy visit to H.E. Virjanand Depoo, Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, during their layover in the...
Apr 10, 2024
Apr 10, 2024
Apr 10, 2024
Apr 10, 2024
Apr 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is a sight to make one’s eyes sore. Fetid drains, indiscriminate dumping of garbage,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]