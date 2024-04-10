Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Human skeleton found at Rose Hall Sugar Estate

Apr 10, 2024 News

The Rose Hall Sugar Estate

The Rose Hall Sugar Estate

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old cane harvester on Tuesday stumbled on human skeletal remains while harvesting cane at the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, East Canje Berbice, Region Six.

Police said that a security guard, Devpersaud Hublall and the cane harvester Latchman Persaud, reported the discovery to the Reliance Police Station around 08:30 hrs.

Persaud told them that he had found the remains around 07:45 hrs at Enterprise A, Field one, of the estate.

Ranks were sent back with the men to the estate to investigate and reported that the remains were found on the western end of the field.

They have since removed the skeletal remains. Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Apr 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Several Guyanese athletes, seeking Olympic qualification, made a courtesy visit to H.E. Virjanand Depoo, Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, during their layover in the...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football officially launched

ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football...

Apr 10, 2024

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s George Dutton claims Kares CrossFit Caribbean title

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s...

Apr 10, 2024

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC World Cup spots

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC...

Apr 10, 2024

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket mauling of Demerara 

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket...

Apr 10, 2024

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes today in at Sabina Park 

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes...

Apr 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]