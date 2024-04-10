Human skeleton found at Rose Hall Sugar Estate

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old cane harvester on Tuesday stumbled on human skeletal remains while harvesting cane at the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, East Canje Berbice, Region Six.

Police said that a security guard, Devpersaud Hublall and the cane harvester Latchman Persaud, reported the discovery to the Reliance Police Station around 08:30 hrs.

Persaud told them that he had found the remains around 07:45 hrs at Enterprise A, Field one, of the estate.

Ranks were sent back with the men to the estate to investigate and reported that the remains were found on the western end of the field.

They have since removed the skeletal remains. Investigations are ongoing.