Guyanese Citizens want Govt. to help resolve issues they face in Venezuela

Kaieteur News – Guyanese citizens residing in Venezuela want the Guyana Government to assist in resolving issues they face in the neighboring country, Director of the RCGV (Representatives of the Guyanese Community in Venezuela), Antonio Hamraj said on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Guyanese Community in Venezuela (RCGV) is a non-governmental organisation based in Ciudad Guayana, Estado Bolivar, Venezuela that watches over the social rights of Guyanese citizens living there. It has been in existence for 20 years.

Hamraj, the current head of the organisation, in an interview with the Venezuelan press revealed that he has requested a meeting with the Guyana’s newly appointed Ambassador to Venezuela, Richard Van-West Charles to brief him on some of the issues Guyanese are facing.

The RCGV Director reportedly said that while his organisation has maintained telephone communication with the Guyanese diplomatic headquarters in Venezuela; he wants the new ambassador to visit the Guyanese community (Ciudad Guayana).

He noted that a recent census revealed that there are some 1, 315 Guyanese presently residing in the neigbouring country. This year another 100 was added to that total after registration was resumed.

“One of the serious problems currently faced is with respect to the identity situation with some compatriots who have resided in the country for years and have not been able to get nationality as established by the National Constitution of Venezuela,” the Director said before adding that some workers of the immigration and registration authorities there have been taking advantage of the Guyanese citizens by selling them false documents.

“… And some of them have been deceived by false managers who sell them false documents for US$250 and even US$300 dollars,” Hamraj explained.

The Director is hoping that Ambassador Van-West Charles will help resolve this and other issues being faced by Guyanese living in Venezuela.

He even called for the two countries to work together in establishing a direct flight from Guyana to Venezuela’s Capital so that Guyanese can enter through legal routes.

Guyanese are entering by river through the Venezuelan borders which can be very dangerous for them.