Georgetown should be turned into a different kind of tourist attraction

Kaieteur News – Some forward-thinking minds have proposed a revolutionary solution to Georgetown’s perpetual state of decay: turn it into a tourist attraction! Why fix the city when you can profit from its dilapidation?

Travellers can be invited to experience the authentic sights and smells of Georgetown’s bustling markets, where navigating through these facilities becomes a thrilling game of holding one’s breath to avoid the pungent odors emanating from the drains or braving the perilous washrooms, which provide a real test of one’s survival skills.

And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a visit to the revered La Repentir Cemetery, now transformed into a lush rainforest, where tourists can commune with nature amidst the eerie backdrop of tombstones being swallowed whole by a jungle of towering trees.

And let’s not overlook the exhilarating experience of attempting to walk along Georgetown’s pavements, which have been overrun by enterprising vendors eager to showcase their wares. Walking becomes a thrilling obstacle course as tourists dodge makeshift stalls and negotiate with persistent sellers vying for their attention. It’s a true test of agility and endurance, offering a glimpse into the vibrant chaos that defines life in Georgetown. Who needs a pedestrian-friendly city when you can have a thrilling game of sidewalk roulette instead? Welcome to the wild world of Georgetown tourism!

Who needs pristine beaches or majestic landscapes when you can have the authentic charm of Georgetown’s decay at your fingertips? With a little marketing magic, Georgetown could become the hottest destination for adventurous souls seeking an unforgettable experience – just don’t forget your bug spray and nose plugs! After all, why let a little thing like urban decay stand in the way of a good time?

It’s time to embrace Georgetown’s unique brand of charm and turn its flaws into tourist gold!

