ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football officially launched

Kaieteur Sports – Eight secondary schools in Region 10 are gearing up for the third ExxonMobil Guyana Inter-Schools football tournament, organised by New Era Entertainment.

The tournament will commence on April 12, with matches also set for April 13, 14, 16, 19, 20 and 21. The final will be played on April 26.

Competing teams include Christianburg Wismar Secondary, McKenzie High School, Wisburg, New Silvercity Secondary, Kwakwani, Linden Technical Institute, Linden Foundation Secondary, and Harmony Secondary.

Ryan Hoppie, ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor for Public and Government Affairs, expressed the company’s delight in supporting the tournament once again.

With ExxonMobil investing $5M in this year’s Championship, Hoppie praised New Era Entertainment for their dedicated efforts, highlighting their role in fostering football development at the school level in Linden.

He added, “Our collaboration with New Era is a prime example and we have been working with these guys for a few years now and we continue to support their initiatives because, as I said, we know the significance of sport for the individual and also the community.”

“For ExxonMobil Guyana, we see the immense value of investing in Sports, it gives us the opportunity to support the community and youths which are two of our focus areas when we seek to invest,” Hoppie said.

Wayneright Bethune, President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), encouraged players to embrace the ‘Beautiful Game’ with passion and sportsmanship.

Despite challenges at the senior level due to limited facilities, Bethune applauded the opportunity for youth participation provided by the schools’ tournament.

Dawn Barker, Region 10 Education Officer, stressed on the importance of sports in personal development and commended ExxonMobil for their continued investment in youth football through New Era Entertainment.

Last year, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School emerged victorious, defeating New Silvercity Secondary to claim the coveted title.