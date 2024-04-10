Chinese contractor to fund $10M repair to Harbour Bridge – Edghill

Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The company responsible for the tug and barge (OME Tone One), which on Sunday night drifted into four buoys and two pontoons at spans 12 and 13 of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) will bear the repair costs.
This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. Edghill made the comments on Sunday evening during an assessment of the accident, which occurred at 19:30 hours. “The company that is responsible for this, whatever the cost of the damages, they would have to pay that is not an option,” Minister Edghill assured. An investigation is currently being carried out by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to determine the cause of the incident and whether the tug pushing the barge had sufficient control, given its heavy load of steel plates.
Additionally, the minister stated that technical experts will be enlisted to conduct inspections to ensure the bridge remains in good condition, while the new bridge is being constructed. Divers were also deployed to assess the extent of damage to the anchors. Minister Edghill emphasised that despite the incident, traffic flow interference is minimal, and he assured the public that the bridge will remain functional for traffic. Heavy trucks are also permitted to traverse the bridge. The minister confirmed that all crew members and coast guards were accounted for.
China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and its partners China Railway Caribbean Company Limited and China Railway Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited are the responsible entities. “The contractor that is building the new Demerara River Bridge will be held liable for the payment of the repairs, it’s their workers, their barge, their tug.” Edghill told this newspaper on Tuesday. Notably the Minister highlighted to this publication that after a full inspection of the DHB after the incident, the damages had been assessed at just over $10 million.
