Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Car thief caught on camera

Apr 10, 2024 News

The man stealing the car

The man stealing the car

Kaieteur News – A man was caught on camera stealing a tinted grey Toyota 212 motorcar, PRR 900 from in front of a house on Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown at around 03:00 hrs on Sunday.

It took the car thief just over two minutes to steal the vehicle.

Footage showed that the man was dressed in black pants, a blue jersey, a pair of white sneakers and what looked like a dark coloured cap.

The thief was seen sneaking up to the driver’s side of the car, and using a tool to carefully open the door. After gaining access, he entered and took about a minute to hotwire the car.

Blinking lights came on first before the engine revved. The car thief then drove off slowly and accelerated as he got further away.

Persons who may be able to identify the suspect or have knowledge of the whereabouts of the car are asked to make contact with the nearest police station or call cell phone numbers, 621-9093 or 691-8947.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Apr 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Several Guyanese athletes, seeking Olympic qualification, made a courtesy visit to H.E. Virjanand Depoo, Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, during their layover in the...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football officially launched

ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football...

Apr 10, 2024

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s George Dutton claims Kares CrossFit Caribbean title

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s...

Apr 10, 2024

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC World Cup spots

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC...

Apr 10, 2024

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket mauling of Demerara 

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket...

Apr 10, 2024

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes today in at Sabina Park 

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes...

Apr 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]