Car thief caught on camera

Kaieteur News – A man was caught on camera stealing a tinted grey Toyota 212 motorcar, PRR 900 from in front of a house on Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown at around 03:00 hrs on Sunday.

It took the car thief just over two minutes to steal the vehicle.

Footage showed that the man was dressed in black pants, a blue jersey, a pair of white sneakers and what looked like a dark coloured cap.

The thief was seen sneaking up to the driver’s side of the car, and using a tool to carefully open the door. After gaining access, he entered and took about a minute to hotwire the car.

Blinking lights came on first before the engine revved. The car thief then drove off slowly and accelerated as he got further away.

Persons who may be able to identify the suspect or have knowledge of the whereabouts of the car are asked to make contact with the nearest police station or call cell phone numbers, 621-9093 or 691-8947.