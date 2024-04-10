Another vagrant found dead in less than a week

Kaieteur News – The body of a vagrant was found dead on Tuesday in a trench at 10th Field, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police, the vagrant who has only been identified as ‘Saray’ was found lying on his left side, clad in a gray jersey and long blue jeans. Notably the body was found partially underwater. On the scene, ranks examined the body for marks of violence but none were seen.

Furthermore, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Central Fire Service responded to the incident and victim was pronounced dead by Dr. Etwaroo of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man’s body was transported to the Memorial Gardens mortuary where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination. Investigations are still on-going.

Notably, another suspected vagrant by the name of Edward Bramnarine, also known as ‘Eddy’, a 49-year old man, was found dead at the corner of Water and Holmes Streets, Georgetown last week.

Kaieteur news understands that Bramnarine was well known around the area. A female vendor, who had known the man for over 18 years, last saw him lying motionless on the street, bleeding from a wound to his left side chest. No one else was around. His body contained a stab wound to his chest and a cut on his right wrist.

The woman called the Ambulance Service, which arrived shortly after and Bramnarine was pronounced dead by Doctor Durga from the Georgetown Public Hospital.