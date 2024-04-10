$436M in contracts awarded to set up water supply systems in Hinterland schools

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education, through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will spend $436 million to rehabilitate and construct water supply systems for hinterland secondary schools and dormitories.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Contracts for the projects were awarded on April 4, 2024.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the Ministry of Education in an advertisement said the government had received a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward the cost of the “Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana” and intends to use part of the proceeds to rehabilitate or construct water supply systems for secondary schools and dormitories in Regions One, Nine, Seven and Eight. The project was divided into 12 lots.

According to information obtained from the NPTAB website, the contracts which are slated for Region One were awarded to contractor AAV Ragoobeer General Construction in two lots; (Lot1) $48,005,423 and (Lot2) $35,868,525.

The contracts awarded for Region Seven were awarded to contractor Kv Contracting Service for three lots; (Lot3) $33,817,476, (Lot4) $13,879,583, and (Lot5) $42,263,018.

NPTAB revealed also that the contracts for Region Eight were all awarded to N&A Construction for three lots; (Lot6) $43,270,080, (Lot7) $35,304,425, and (Lot8) $19,953,650.

As it relates to Region Nine, Lereg Engineering was awarded a $53,846,772 contract for Lot 9 and a $32,998,048 contract for Lot 12 while contractor Ramesh Barker Construction was awarded the $40,372,500 contract for Lot 10 and $36,496,215 contract for Lot 11.

In December 2020, it was reported that the government had received US$30.4 million under the Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana project. The IDB had reported that under this project, it has two main components: social protection and support for educational continuity.

In the education component, IDB had explained that the operation will finance actions to mitigate the effects of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for their reopening, including: the development of educational content for radio and TV for students in nursery, primary and secondary schools; the distribution of pedagogical materials such as textbooks and curricular guides for teachers; water supply improvement solutions including the installation of water pumps and storage tanks; and debt relief for public university students.