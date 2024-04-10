Latest update April 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$436M in contracts awarded to set up water supply systems in Hinterland schools

Apr 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education, through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will spend $436 million to rehabilitate and construct water supply systems for hinterland secondary schools and dormitories.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Contracts for the projects were awarded on April 4, 2024.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the Ministry of Education in an advertisement said the government had received a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward the cost of the “Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana” and intends to use part of the proceeds to rehabilitate or construct water supply systems for secondary schools and dormitories in Regions One, Nine, Seven and Eight. The project was divided into 12 lots.

According to information obtained from the NPTAB website, the contracts which are slated for Region One were awarded to contractor AAV Ragoobeer General Construction in two lots; (Lot1) $48,005,423 and (Lot2) $35,868,525.

The contracts awarded for Region Seven were awarded to contractor Kv Contracting Service for three lots; (Lot3) $33,817,476, (Lot4) $13,879,583, and (Lot5) $42,263,018.

NPTAB revealed also that the contracts for Region Eight were all awarded to N&A Construction for three lots; (Lot6) $43,270,080, (Lot7) $35,304,425, and (Lot8) $19,953,650.

As it relates to Region Nine, Lereg Engineering was awarded a $53,846,772 contract for Lot 9 and a $32,998,048 contract for Lot 12 while contractor Ramesh Barker Construction was awarded the $40,372,500 contract for Lot 10 and $36,496,215 contract for Lot 11.

In December 2020, it was reported that the government had received US$30.4 million under the Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana project. The IDB had reported that under this project, it has two main components: social protection and support for educational continuity.

In the education component, IDB had explained that the operation will finance actions to mitigate the effects of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for their reopening, including: the development of educational content for radio and TV for students in nursery, primary and secondary schools; the distribution of pedagogical materials such as textbooks and curricular guides for teachers; water supply improvement solutions including the installation of water pumps and storage tanks; and debt relief for public university students.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Olympic Games hopefuls pay a courtesy visit to Ambassador Depoo

Apr 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Several Guyanese athletes, seeking Olympic qualification, made a courtesy visit to H.E. Virjanand Depoo, Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, during their layover in the...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football officially launched

ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-School football...

Apr 10, 2024

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s George Dutton claims Kares CrossFit Caribbean title

Omisi Williams finishes second as England’s...

Apr 10, 2024

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC World Cup spots

Guyanese duo: Madhoo and Fitzgerald secure PDC...

Apr 10, 2024

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket mauling of Demerara 

Rampant Berbice ease to title following 9-wicket...

Apr 10, 2024

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes today in at Sabina Park 

Harpy Eagles, Scorpions lock up as action resumes...

Apr 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]