15 contractors bid to rehabilitate taxiway at CJIA

Kaieteur News – Fifteen contractors have submitted bids to rehabilitate the Taxiway Charlie at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

This was revealed at the opening of bids on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The contractors have responded to the Ministry of Public Work’s advertisement to rehabilitate the Taxiway Charlie at the international airport.

The ministry had tender for the rehabilitation of the taxiway (phase one) which is estimated to cost $443,957,430. The taxiway is a pathway for aircraft at an airport which connects runways with aprons, hangars and terminals among other facilities.

Those who bid are: Avionics Engineering Inc. – $420,011,655, Colin Talbot Contracting Services – $643,423,307, S.Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. – $491,433,124, AJM Enterprise – $533,619,660, Sheriff Construction Inc. – $442,986,915, Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Guyana Inc. – $431,526,953, P&R Construction Service – $443,864,295, Errol Cush Contracting Services – $439,830,037, Sawh Construction Inc. – $439,351,395, Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. – $376,513,725, Chung’s Global Inc. – $446,414,220, Caribbean Concrete Guyana Inc. – $395,904,862, C& L Construction Inc. – $534,126,075, Avinash Scrap Metal Inc. – $529,335,345, and Solace Construction Inc. – $440,485,395.

This publication had reported that the new works for the airport are part of the government’s plans to modernise the facility. With about US$150 million already pumped into the expansion of CJIA– citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.

At a press conference in 2022, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill told reporters that construction on the airport will continue. The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo and passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar.

However, when the David Granger administration took office in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the Consolidated Fund – taxpayers’ money.

When the PPP administration took office in August 2020, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill had expressed dissatisfaction with the work done by the contractor and as such, had negotiated and gotten CHEC to do additional works at the airport at no cost to Guyana. It was only recently that CHEC completed the works on the airport. Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government has undertaken several multi-million upgrades to the airport.

This year with $1.1 billion budgetary allocation for the ongoing modernisation of the CJIA, it was stated in the budget estimates that the money will be spent on the apron, taxiways and airline offices for the airport.