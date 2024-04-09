Sir Curtly Ambrose imparts to youths at BCB fast bowling clinic

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies cricket legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, was recently the honoured guest of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in collaboration with Dr. Frank Denbow as they hosted the second fast-bowling clinic of this nature with Sir Curtly. Over 40 cricketers participated and gained valuable knowledge at a three-day clinic which was held at Jai Hind Ground in Albion.

Ambrose had visited Berbice two years ago and conducted a similar camp at Albion, and that camp included a then-unknown, Shamar Joseph, who is now a West Indies Test bowler. Isai Thorne, who is now a Guyana Harpy Eagles fast-bowler, was also a graduate of the clinic.

Ambrose said, “When I came here two years ago, I did not know what to expect. I always have an open mind and it was nice to be back in Berbice. Giving back to cricketers means a lot to me, it gives me great satisfaction.”

Sir Curtly also pointed out that he was not the only person responsible for Shamar Joseph’s success. Ambrose, however, is hoping that more fast bowlers can follow in the footsteps of Joseph.