Seven disciplines to be contested at this year’s Inter Guiana Games in Cayenne

Kaieteur Sports – Following discourse with the relevant governmental authorities and officials from the competing territories during an official meeting in March, it was decided that seven disciplines will be contested at the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) in Cayenne, French Guiana, from October 24th–26th, a release from Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and the National Sports Commission (NSC) has disclosed.
The seven sports are: athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, chess, futsal, swimming, and table tennis.
Moreover, a tour of the facilities that will be utilised during the event was also conducted, as the logistical apparatus was being calibrated by the host territory.
Additionally, a virtual meeting on April 22nd will transpire amongst the relevant stakeholders where the age limits for the respective sports will be deliberated and eventually confirmed.
Due to the distance that Guyana must travel, their arrival date in the French territory will be the 22nd, while their departure will occur on the 27th. Suriname, due to their proximity, will arrive on the 23rd.
Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle said, “The confirmation of the seven disciplines and their relevant logistical mechanisms and measures months prior to the actual occasion indicates the increased significance that has been afforded to the championship. Outside of its obvious competitive importance, the event has been a significant cultural and social experience for all involved and stands to remain an integral element and component in our shared heritage and identity.”
Ninvalle further stated, “This event is a reflection and confirmation of a covenant that exists between the participating territories, and the Government of Guyana, given the innate and immeasurable value of this annual undertaking, will endure and ensure that it remains part of the cultural fabric of the territories.”
Initially held in 1967, the IGG is normally an annual affair among Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. The previous iteration was staged in Suriname, with Guyana hosting the 2022 edition following a five-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
