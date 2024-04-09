Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club once again benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably, one of the fast growing cricket Clubs in Guyana, Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club, East Canje, Berbice, has once again benefited from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana when they received six white balls and three red ones.

On a recent visit to the venue, Beharry was impressed with the progress of the club and its nursery cricket programme. There were over forty very young cricketers, male and female. In its short history, the club has produced many youth players for Berbice, Guyana and even West Indies. Pacer Isai Thorne, a teenager who recently represented West Indies in the Under19 World Cup, is already playing first class cricket for his country, while Ashmini Munisar captained the West Indies Under19 team and represented the senior team already. She is also a teenager. The aim of this initiative is to help keep our young people off the streets where they are exposed to drugs and crimes.

To date, seventy two young players from all three counties of Guyana have directly benefited from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty one bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty seven pairs of cricket shoes, eighteen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat rubber, thirty one pairs of batting gloves and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others youths would have benefited indirectly too. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received four and a half boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans, Just Try CC, Wakenaam Cricket Academy, National fast bowler Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple and Leguan Cricket Committee, Essequibo.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Gratitude is expressed to all those who have donated items.

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.