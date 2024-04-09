Over $3B in contracts awarded to construct river & sea defence structures

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last week awarded 28 contracts worth over $3 billion for rip-rap river and sea defence construction projects in Region Two, Three, Four, Five , Six and Ten.

According to information recently revealed on NPTAB website, the 28 lots projects being executed by the Ministry of Public Works was awarded on April 4, 2024. These works would be continuing from previous phases, while some projects are new.

It was reported previously that Region Two covers from Lot 1 to 4 and would see rip-rap structures being constructed in communities such as Cullen, Abram Zuil, Aurora, and at La Resource/Marias Delight.

Contractors awarded projects for these lots in Region Two are as follow: (Lot1) 4N Hardware Store Inc. – $84,865,000; (Lot2) 1B Contracting & Machinery Rental – $95,129,100; (Lot3) Mohamed Ramzanallu Khan – $99,717,100; and (Lot4) C&L Construction – $98,735,000.

In Region Three, works cover from Lot 5 to 15 and would see structures slated for Bendorff on the Wakenaam Island, between Good Success and San Souci on the Wakenaam Island, Maria’s Pleasure on Wakenaam Island, Uniform on the Leguan Island, Cane Grove on the Leguan Island, Okum/ Retrieve on the Leguan Island, Phoniex on the Leguan Island, Uitvlugt/Stewartville on the West Coast of Demerara, Anna Catherina/ Edinburg also on the West Coast of Demerara, De Kinderen on the East Bank of Essequibo, and at Stanleytown on the West Bank of Demerara.

NPTAB information revealed that contractors awarded are: (Lot5) Kal Investments Inc. – $91,089,600; (Lot6) Ivor Allen – $121,324,600; (Lot7) Khan’s Enterprise – $151,390,655; (Lot8) R&N Construction – $115,427,500; (Lot9) 1B Contracting & Machinery Rental – $108,523,500; (Lot10) Khan’s Enterprise – $106,964,120; (Lot11) R.Maraj General Contracting – $72,974,400; (Lot12) Colin Talbot Contracting Services – $255,688,800; (Lot13) R&N Construction – $213,412,300; (Lot14) Aronco Services Inc. – $124,508,900; and (Lot15) Puran Bros. Disposal Inc. – $189,836,800.

Moving to Region Four, Lots 16 and 17 would see works being done at Chapman’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), and at Buxton, ECD. The contracts awarded are as follow: (Lot16) Deowdat Singh Construction Firm – $208,739,000, and (Lot17) SSS Professional Engineering Services – $151,387,680.

In Region Five it covers from Lot 18 to 22 and structures will be constructed between Bygeval and Belvedere at Mahaica, between Belladrum and Washington on the West Coast of Berbice, and between Fairfield and Manila at Mahaicony. The ministry had stated that in Region Five they would be constructing timber revetment structure along Mahaicony River dam, and along Abary River dam.

Projects awarded for those areas are: (Lot18) M&B Construction – $44,047,750; (Lot19) C. Jorree Farming & Contracting Service – $199,115,800; (Lot20) M&B Construction – $174,026,100; (Lot21) J&R Construction – $96,230,600; and (Lot22) Associate Investment – $41,623,000.

With regards to Region Six which covers from Lot 23 to 27, would see rip-rap structures are for along Grant 1651 in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, No. 61 Village, No.59 Village, Springlands in Corriverton, and at Line Path in Corentyne.

The contractors awarded for projects there are: (Lot23) Kascon Engineering Service – $115,453,000; (Lot24) 4S General Contracting Inc.; (Lot25) 4S General Contracting Inc. – $141,610,500; (Lot26) Kascon Engineering Service – $111,670,750; and (Lot27) Shaffeeullh Sawmill. For Lot 28, which would see river defence structure being constructed at Wismar Market Front in Region 10, the contract was awarded to C.Jorree Farming & Contracting Service for $95,721,810.

As reported in the media, it is well known that rising sea levels pose a severe threat to the country’s coastal plain and in response to this major climate change risk, the Government has embarked on a multi-faceted approach to developing coastal resistance. Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh in his budget presentation had related that in 2023, approximately $5.4 billion was expended to upgrade sea and river defences. This year, he mentioned, a sum of $6.9 billion is budgeted towards enhancing the resilience of sea defence structures.