Names and puns

Kaieteur News – Guyana gat some villages where the names sometime match the mood and sometimes they don’t. From Good Faith to Festival City, each name poses a puzzle, leaving us scratching our heads and chuckling in equal measure.

Let’s start our journey in Good Faith, where one might expect an abundance of faith to be as common as the mango trees. Yet, alas, faith is plentiful here. Perhaps the residents are holding out hope for an economic miracle.

De festival come and gone. But de name stick pun Festival City.

Then there’s Mosquito Hall, where one might assume the buzzing pests reign supreme. But fear not, dear reader, for the insect repellent industry thrives in this mosquito-infested paradise. It’s a case of supply and demand in perfect harmony.

And what of Golden Grove? We have plenty villages named Golden Grove. Deh have on in West Coast Berbice, one on the East Coast of Demerara, another on the East bank of Demerara and one on the Essequibo Coast. With a name so promising, you’d think gold nuggets would be as plentiful as sand on the seashore. Alas, the only thing sparkling there is hard work.

Then we have Pearl, the residence of a former president. One might wonder if the place shines like a gem in the sun. But alas, it’s just another sleepy village. Though perhaps, buried beneath the surface, lies a treasure trove of political intrigue.

Cane Grove now has more rice than sugar cane. A sweet transformation, you might say, but one that leaves the locals pondering their roots.

And let’s not forget Thomas Lands in Georgetown, where Thomas is no longer the landlord. The irony is as thick as the mud on a rainy day, leaving us to wonder if poor Thomas is still searching for his lost acres.

But amidst the confusion and contradictions, there’s one place where you expect things to be blooming. It iss Bloomfield. Whether it’s the flowers or buildings in full bloom, dat is left to be discovered.

Talk Half! Leff Half!