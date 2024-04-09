Man jailed for stealing weeding machine

Latest update April 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – “I’m guilty, I’m guilty” a 48-year-old man told Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday, when he appeared virtually for his trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in relation to a charge that stated he stole a weeding machine on March 2, 2024.
Phillips Adams pleaded guilty to stealing a weeding machine valued $120,000 on March 2, 2024 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown. According to the facts stated by the prosecutor, the victim secured his weeding machine in a guard hut and went out.
The next day at about 01:00hrs he received a phone call from his security guard informing him that the accused jumped the fence and opened the guard hut and took out his weeding machine. As a result, an alarm was raised and Adams was apprehended with the machine in his possession. He was told of the allegations against him and was placed in custody, hence the charge he is before the court with. During the court proceedings, Magistrate Nurse considered the penalty based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. He also considered the fact that Adams did not waste judicial time and also he (Adams) does not have any prior antecedents. As such seven months imprisonment was imposed on the accused.
