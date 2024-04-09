Latest update April 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man jailed for stealing weeding machine

Apr 09, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Philips Adams at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Philips Adams at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – “I’m guilty, I’m guilty” a 48-year-old man told Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday, when he appeared virtually for his trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in relation to a charge that stated he stole a weeding machine on March 2, 2024.

Phillips Adams pleaded guilty to stealing a weeding machine valued $120,000 on March 2, 2024 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown. According to the facts stated by the prosecutor, the victim secured his weeding machine in a guard hut and went out.

The next day at about 01:00hrs he received a phone call from his security guard informing him that the accused jumped the fence and opened the guard hut and took out his weeding machine. As a result, an alarm was raised and Adams was apprehended with the machine in his possession. He was told of the allegations against him and was placed in custody, hence the charge he is before the court with. During the court proceedings, Magistrate Nurse considered the penalty based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. He also considered the fact that Adams did not waste judicial time and also he (Adams) does not have any prior antecedents. As such seven months imprisonment was imposed on the accused.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO HIDING EXXON’S SKULLDUGGERIES!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Berbice hand Essequibo 5-wicket defeat 

Berbice hand Essequibo 5-wicket defeat 

Apr 09, 2024

GCB Women’s U19 T20 Inter-county Round 2  – Durant stars with bat/ball  Kaieteur Sports – Berbice handed Essequibo a 5-wicket defeat yesterday when Round 2 of the GCB U19 T20...
Read More
Seven disciplines to be contested at this year’s Inter Guiana Games in Cayenne

Seven disciplines to be contested at this...

Apr 09, 2024

Cricket West Indies (CWI) appoints three women to Board of Directors in historic move

Cricket West Indies (CWI) appoints three women to...

Apr 09, 2024

West Indies ‘A’ set for historic tour to Nepal

West Indies ‘A’ set for historic tour to

Apr 09, 2024

Guyanese athletes making push for Olympic qualification

Guyanese athletes making push for Olympic...

Apr 09, 2024

Guyana Defence Force deals first season defeats to old rivals Guyana Police Force

Guyana Defence Force deals first season defeats...

Apr 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]