Man 69, kills wife, accused of cheating then commits suicide

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old woman was brutally murdered on Sunday by her husband who then ended his life at Recht-Door-Zee West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Dead are Sarah Bacchus Arjoon and Khemraj Arjoon of Lot 755 Recht-Door-Zee WCD. A report issued by police stated that the murder occurred between 11:30hrs and 15:30hrs on Sunday at the couple’s residence. Police said that the body of the woman was found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom by her 13-year-old daughter when she reached home at 13:50hrs.
The teen reportedly told ranks that she found her father gasping for breath on the bed, emitting a strong smell of poison. A note written on a cardboard was also found nearby, alleging that Sarah was in an affair. Police and neighbours were then alerted at the crime scene.
Upon ranks arrival, they questioned the murder suspect (Khemraj), who admitted to ingesting poisonous substance. He also directed ranks to where he threw the bottle containing the suspected poison. Notably, police took possession of the suspected murder weapon, which was a knife that was found at the scene, as well as the note. Sarah was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Sonia Gray. Her body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting Post Mortem Examination (PME). Khemraj, the murder suspect died on Sunday night at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, while receiving medical treatment.
