High Court declares Public Service Credit Union elections valid

Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh on Monday declared that the elections of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) held on March 02, last as validly carried out.

As a result, he ordered that the 12 persons who were recently elected at the GPSCUU Special Elections, be allowed to take up the management of the Credit Union, without further delays. In accordance with the order, Mr. Trevor Benn, Mr. Patrick Mentore, Ms. Eslyn Harris, Ms. Rajdai Jagarnauth, Ms. Vanessa Kissoon, Ms. Mehalai McAlmont, Mr. Christopher Thompson, Dr. John Anderson, Mr. Judah Louisy, Mr. Kirk Fraser, Ms. Candace Enmore and Ms. Beverly De John will be sworn in.

The team which was headed by former Chairman of the Credit Union, Benn, won the Special Meeting with the most votes, but the old Management Committee contested the elections, saying that it was not held in accordance with the law. The new Committee of Management was duly elected at the Special General Meeting held on March 02, 2024, at the Critchlow Labour College, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. They later met on March 04, 2024, at the Society’s boardroom and elected its executive pursuant regulations 22, 47 and 53 of the regulations made under the Co-operative Societies Act, Cap. 88:01, and Rule 43 of the Rules of the Society.

In his ruling, the Judge noted too that the Chief Cooperative Development Officer has no authority to prohibit or prevent the elected Committee of Management from assuming their respective offices. As such, he determined that the Chief Co-operative Development Officer (the CCDO) by himself, his servants or agents be and is hereby restrained from preventing the newly elected Committee of Management from taking up its office.

The court also restrained the former Committee of Management of the by themselves, their servants, or agents from preventing the said newly elected Committee of Management from taking up its office.

A month ago, chaos and confusion ensued at the Credit Union after its Special General Meeting and Elections were held. The team headed by Benn won with the most votes, but the Management Committee headed by Karen Corbin said that those elections were not properly held.

However, the new committee approached the court to have their appointments declared valid to take up their new positions after the elections. That ruling was handed down by Justice Singh on Monday.

During the proceeding, the applicants were represented by Mr. Roysdale A. Forde. SC, and Mr. Christopher Thompson. The Respondents were represented by Mr. Neil Boston, SC and Mr. Siand Dhurjon. The Chief Cooperative Development Officer was represented by Ms. Alyea Williams and Ms. Jinelle Thomas.