Guyanese athletes making push for Olympic qualification

– Team to compete in French Guyana on Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has dispatched the male 4x100m team to French Guiana in pursuit of qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team set off on Monday, featuring Emanuel Archibald, Shemar Horatio, Akeem Stewart, Noelex Holder, Jaheel Cornette, and Keiron DeSouza.

Coaching the team is former national athlete Junior Cornette, as confirmed by AAG’s General Secretary, James Cole.

The objective is to achieve the qualification mark of 38.80 seconds at the International Athletics meeting, the Games of Guiana, to be held at the Dr. Edmar Lama Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Stewart, Archibald, Arinze Chance, and Holder secured fourth place in the final with a time of 40.05s.

Guyana’s national 4×100 m record (39.59s) was established by James Wren-Gilkes, Dennis Collison, Clifton Schultz, and Aubrey Wilson at the 1975 Pan Am Games.

Notably, Guyana’s 4x400m mixed relay team has qualified for the World Relays, scheduled to take place in The Bahamas from May 4-5.

Meanwhile, Holder and Archibald will endeavor to achieve the 10.00 seconds qualifying time for the 100m, with Archibald targeting 20.16 seconds or better in the 200m. Holder holds a personal best of 10.23 seconds, while Archibald boasts 10.13s and 20.69s in the respective events.

Additionally, Simeon Adams aims to surpass his best of 46.96 seconds in the 400m to meet the entry mark of 45.00 seconds, having recorded a season-best of 48.24 seconds.

Leslian Baird, bronze medallist at the 2023 Pan American Games, is also heading to French Guiana, aspiring to reach the entry standard of 85.50m, surpassing his current national record of 78.65m set in November, where his bronze medal throw was 78.23m.

As of now, no Guyanese athlete has qualified for the games through entry standards.

Similar to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, half of the athletes will advance through entry standards, while the other half will be determined via world rankings.

The qualification window for the 10,000 meters, combined events, race walks, and relays spans from December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024.