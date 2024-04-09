Guyana Defence Force deals first season defeats to old rivals Guyana Police Force

Latest update April 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force FC dealt a resounding blow to their local rivals Guyana Police Force FC by clinching a commanding 5-2 victory on Saturday at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The loss on April 6 served as the first stumble for Guyana Police Force FC, who entered the match as table toppers with six consecutive wins and 18 points since the February 25 start of the KFC Elite League Season Six.
The win has propelled the defending champions to a four-game winning streak, securing their position as third on the points table with 12 points. They trail behind Slingerz FC, who maintain a flawless record with five wins out of five matches, accumulating a total of 15 points.
Saturday’s eagerly awaited encounter between the two Georgetown sides lived up to its hype, captivating football fans with a display of skill and intensity.
In a dramatic turn of events, Kevin Layne opened the scoring for Guyana Police Force FC in the 1st minute, but their joy was short-lived as rival striker Chris Macey swiftly equalised in the 23rd minute.
The army team then took control with goals from Olvis Mitchell in the 33rd minute and Ian Dooker in the 44th minute, establishing a lead against their opponents.
Police striker Neron Barrow made an effort with a goal in the 54th minute, signalling a potential comeback.
However, Guyana Defence Force’s Ryan Hackett and Macey extinguished any hopes of a reversal, clinching victory for their team with goals in the 72nd and 90+1 minutes respectively.
Ten top-tier clubs are competing for the first-place prize of G$2,000,000, while cash rewards of $1,200,000, $800,000, and $500,000 are up for grabs for the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.
This week has seen several teams make moves on the points table. In fourth position sits Western Tigers FC, boasting three victories and two losses, accumulating a total of nine points. Their recent slip in the standings marks the second time this week, following Guyana Defence Force FC’s triumph on Saturday.
Following closely behind, Fruta Conquerors FC jumped one spot to the fifth slot with three wins and four losses, also totaling nine points. Den Amstel FC has made a notable jump of two spots, securing seven points from two wins, one draw, and two losses.
Moving down the table, Santos FC occupies the seventh position, with two wins and four losses, amassing six points. Ann’s Grove United FC trails closely with one win, one draw, and three losses, earning four points.
Bringing up the rear are Buxton United FC and Monedderlust FC, both enduring defeats in all five of their matches.
Today, April 9th, the action continues with Ann’s Grove FC taking on Buxton FC at 6:30p.m., followed by Monedderlust FC facing off against GDF FC at 9 p.m., both games at the NTC.
