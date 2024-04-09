Govt. looking for contractors to build and design new Lethem Hospital using portion of IDB US$97M loan

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking for a contractor to design and build the Lethem Hospital in Region Nine.

The construction of the hospital falls under the US$97 million – Health Care Network Strengthen – Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) loan. Part of the proceeds will be allocated to the construction of the Lethem Hospital, which is envisioned to operate at a level five standard. The IDB loan, secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive program aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

The Project Executing Unit (PEU) in an advertisement in Kaieteur News April 7th edition states that the RFP will be conducted through the International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures specified in the IDB policies for procurement.

Interested eligible bidders can obtain further information and a complete set of bidding documents from the Procurement Specialist by email: [email protected]. Site visit will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:00 hours at the Lethem Hospital Compound.

Bids must be delivered to the address below on or before Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 09:00hrs. Notably, electronic bidding will not be permitted and late bids will be rejected. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 09:00 hours in the presence of the bidders’ representatives who choose to attend in person at the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) office in Georgetown.

A second advertisement has been issued seeking consulting services for the design and construction supervision of the Lethem Hospital. The ad outlines the need for a consulting firm to oversee the project, ensuring adherence to sustainable and resilient best practices and building code requirements. The deadline for submissions is set for 9:00 am, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The consulting services sought encompass various aspects, including supervising the design process, overseeing civil works and equipment installation, and managing the Defects Liability Period. Qualified consulting firms will be invited to submit proposals for a Framework Agreement to cover the design and construction supervisory services for the Lethem Hospital. The consultancy is slated to commence in June 2024 and span approximately 42 months, encompassing phases such as design supervision, construction oversight, and defects liability supervision.

The US$97 million will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

According to a May 2023 article, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony had disclosed plans for the commencement of hospital construction in selected hinterland region with a primary focus on enhancing medical services in Lethem, Moruca, Kamarang, and Kato. He outlined a vision for the establishment of modern, state-of-the-art facilities over the coming years, underscoring the transformative potential of the endeavor.

In addition to infrastructure enhancements, the funds will facilitate expanded diagnostic services, medical consultations, and improvements in logistical and managerial processes. The project’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in measures to enhance accessibility for disabled individuals and optimize water and energy usage for sustainability.

With an estimated reach of over 406,000 individuals, the initiative promises to benefit a substantial portion of the country’s population, particularly those in underserved regions.

Beyond infrastructure development, the CCLIP encompasses broader healthcare initiatives, including digital transformation efforts, supply chain optimization, and pandemic preparedness measures. Plans for the expansion of telemedicine networks and improvements in maternal and child health underscore the project’s multifaceted approach to addressing healthcare challenges.