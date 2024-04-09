Latest update April 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Cricket West Indies (CWI) appoints three women to Board of Directors in historic move

Apr 09, 2024 Sports

From left: Ms. Dian Campbell, Mrs Louise Victor-Frederick and Mrs Debra Coryat-Patton are the new appointees to the CWI board.

From left: Ms. Dian Campbell, Mrs. Louise Victor-Frederick and Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton are the new appointees to the CWI board.

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is announcing the appointment of three women to its Board of Directors, marking a historic milestone for gender diversity and inclusion within the organization.

Ms. Diann Campbell and Mrs. Louise Victor-Frederick join as new appointees, while Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton returns to the board.

Ms. Diann Campbell, a distinguished Jamaican cricket administrator with nearly three decades of experience, holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in Politics. Her expertise in cricket administration, corporate governance, and organizational development will greatly benefit CWI’s strategic initiatives.

Mrs. Louise Victor-Frederick, a seasoned branding and communications strategist from St. Lucia, brings a wealth of experience to the board. With a Master’s degree in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Mrs. Victor has made significant contributions to the corporate landscape of St. Lucia. She also serves as a Director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

Returning to the Board of Directors is Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton, an accomplished Attorney-at-Law from Trinidad & Tobago. Mrs. Coryat-Patton specializes in Employment Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Diplomatic Protocol, bringing invaluable legal expertise to the board. She is also a Chartered Director and Chartered Corporate Secretary, reflecting her commitment to governance excellence.

In addition to these appointments, Mr. Hallam Nichols has been reappointed as an Independent Director, further enhancing the board’s collective expertise and vision. Mr. Nichols is a prominent Barbadian entrepreneur. He served on the CWI Stakeholders Relations Committee.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Campbell and Mrs. Victor-Frederick as new appointees, and we warmly welcome back Mrs. Coryat-Patton and Mr. Nichols to the CWI Board of Directors. Their diverse backgrounds, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and contribute to the advancement of cricket in the West Indies.”

Regarding diversity on the board, President Shallow emphasized, “Since the beginning, I’ve advocated for diversity within CWI to ensure fairness both on and off the field. This appointment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment.”

President Shallow also thanked the outgoing Independent Directors saying “My profound gratitude to both Manniram Prashad and Gail Mathurin for their service as independent directors. They have certainly made meaningful contributions to West Indies Cricket, and we anticipate their continued involvement and impact in other capacities”.

With these appointments, CWI reaffirms its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, setting a new standard for cricket governance in the region. All four appointments are for a one-year period ending March 2025.

