Chinese national on bail for forging extension of stay stamp

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse placed a Chinese national on $150,000 bail on Monday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with uttering a forged document.

Ying Gou Sun made his first court appearance at the court, where the charge was read to him through a translator. Gou Sun was not required to plea to the charge that stated, he on Friday last by Air Services Limited at Mahdia, Region Eight, uttered a forged document. It was related that on November 30, 2019, Gou Sun came into Guyana and was given one month stay. On Friday last, he was reportedly travelling to Mahdia, where he presented his passport to the immigration authority and when it was checked by the immigration officers, it was discovered that he never applied for, or was granted any extension of stay.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that Gou Sun is not Guyanese, and as such he poses as a flight risk. Notably, Gou Sun, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Pamela C. De Santos, refuted the claims made against her client that stated he can be posed as a flight risk. The attorney explained to the court that Gou Sun has assets in Guyana and his passport is also lodged at the police station. On the basis of the forged documents, the attorney explained that her client was unaware that it (documents) was not valid. She assured the court that if given time her client will rectify such documents. It was highlighted by her that Gou Sun has no prior incidents with the law, and if bail is to be granted, he will abide by any conditions the court wishes to impose.

Thereafter, Magistrate Nurse placed Gou Sun on $150,000 bail with conditions attached. As such, he is required to lodged his passport and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on every Monday’s until the conclusion of the court case. Gou Sun is scheduled to return to court on May 7, 2024 for statements and fixtures.