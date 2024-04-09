Berbice hand Essequibo 5-wicket defeat

GCB Women’s U19 T20 Inter-county Round 2

– Durant stars with bat/ball

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice handed Essequibo a 5-wicket defeat yesterday when Round 2 of the GCB U19 T20 Inter-county tournament continued yesterday at Malteenoes.

Essequibo were mowed down batting first for 90 all out in 16.4 overs with Latoya Williams (15), Ashanti Mohammed (14) and opener Tremaine Marks (13).

Crystal Durant (2-11), Daniela Hicks (2-15), and Trisha Hardat (2-25) were exceptional during their spells for Berbice.

Durant then led her side with 26 not out opening the batting but was aided by some wayward bowling from Essequibo who gifted their opponents with a whopping 50 extras, making their chase easier.

Marks returned to grab 2-15 as she ended as the best bowler for the Essequibian ladies, who had a poor fielding innings.

Essequibo upset Demerara by 4-wickets in opening round

On Sunday, Essequibo openers Naomi Barkoye and Tilleya Madramootoo led their side to an emphatic 4-wicket win over Demerara on Sunday when Round 1 got underway.

Essequibo posted 142-5 after Barkoye and Maramootoo hit identical scores of 46, sharing a 11 6-run stand for the opening wicket; as none of their other teammates reached double figures.

Brianna Samaroo had 2-17 while Lauren Williams and Tremaine Marks grabbed a wicket each.

Williams completed an MVP performance as she raced to 32* off 24 balls, while Shonette Belgrade cracked 27 off 17 (2×4 1×6), as Essequibo were strolled to 144-6 in 17.1 overs.

The final round concludes today at 13:30h with Demerara facing the Berbicians.