UG Vice Chancellor debunks claims that she did not file report to Integrity Commission

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana on Sunday said that its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin has made submissions to the Integrity Commission contrary to what was suggested in April 7, 2024 Sunday Stabroek.

“The University finds it unfortunate that the newspaper in question chose to republish dated information which by its own account seems not to have been updated or substantiated by the Integrity Commission or the University. The University has written to the Editor to request remedial action,” a statement from UG read. Professor Mohamed and several other public officials were named by the commission recently as being late with their submissions.

The Integrity Commission back in March had spotlighted 31 public officials who it said at the time were yet to declare their assets as required by law. Despite the mandate outlined in the Integrity Commission Act, the officials are yet to fulfill their obligation to declare their assets for the period spanning from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. This revelation was published in the Official Gazette on March 2, 2024. The Integrity Commission Act was established to bolster public confidence in the integrity of officials. It stipulates that failure to declare assets constitutes an offence. Section 22 of the Act prescribes penalties, including fines of up to $25,000 and imprisonment terms ranging from six months to one year.

The Commission’s primary role is to uphold the standards of good governance and transparency within the government. By administering and enforcing the Integrity Commission Act, which includes the Code of Conduct and declarations of income, assets, and liabilities, the Commission aims to instill trust in public institutions and officials. It is imperative for public officials to comply with these regulations to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability, which are essential for the effective functioning of democratic institutions.