UG, US Patent and Trade Mark Office host discussion on intellectual property

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana in collaboration with the United States Embassy Office for International Trade and the US Patent and Trademark Office, on Friday last 2024, hosted a discussion on Intellectual Property (IP) ahead of World Intellectual Property Day which will be observed on April 26, 2024.

The event which was held at UG’s George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), sought to sensitise students and interested parties about Intellectual Property and saw the involvement of a wide-cross section of stakeholders, including, IP experts, academics, persons involved in the creative industries, Chambers of Commerce among others.

In a press release UG said Regional Intellectual Property Advisor for Mercosur, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname, Ms Maria Beatriz Dellore, presented an Overview of Intellectual Property. Ms Beatriz noted that once an individual or entity has the pillars of Intellectual Property “they will have the benefit of attracting investors because whatever is protected allows the individual or entity to have exclusive rights and this enables both parties to have a more free and open conversation to invest.”

Regional Intellectual Property Attaché for Mercosur, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Mr David Kellis, in his presentation on Intellectual Property and the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted certain parallels showing countries that have a strong IP infrastructure enjoying strong economic growth. He further noted that there is a need for inclusive and equitable education, citing the fourth sustainable development goal of quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.

Dean of UG’s School Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), Professor Leyland Lucas in his presentation delved into the IP Space in Guyana emphasising the need for all stakeholders to understand the importance of protecting intellectual property. He noted that without IP, countries as a whole could lose on all fronts, including losing their creative resources and finances.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Prof Paloma Mohamed Martiand in her opening remarks noted that UG has a fairly robust internal architectureto protect its own as well as students’intellectual property and has a coursein the Department of Law specifically upon this but will include a sensitization module in its free compulsory Human Relations service course. However, she pointed out that the forum is meant to raise the level of discourse to the national level so that the issue will receive the continuous care and attention required in Guyana’s rapidly evolvingscientific, creative, innovative, business,and manufacturing landscape.

A lively Questions and Answers Session followed the presentations. Prof. Courtney Abel from UG’s Department of Law, in his closing remarks said intellectual property rights are paramount for creators, inventors and innovators as there is a need for a balanced system that benefits the society as a whole.