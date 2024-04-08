Miner drowns while swimming across Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – A miner identified as Carlos Gomes on Sunday afternoon drowned while attempting to swim across the Cuyuni River, in the Vicinity of Macapa, Region Seven.

Well placed sources in the area said that he drowned around 15:30hrs. Reports are that Gomes was swimming over to the other bank of the river when he went down. Persons heard him screaming for help and rushed to rescue but by the time they got to him, it was too late. Workers from the camp where he was heading reportedly dived under the water and managed to retrieve his body.

Eyewitnesses said that the water was calm at the time and that the area where he drowned was shallow. They are speculating that perhaps he could have been struck by an electric eel or a stingray, a poisonous fresh water fish. Gomes has been working as a miner in the area for some time now with a Brazilian Dredge owner. His co-workers are not sure where he hails from. “We don’t know who is his family, he work long with the Brazilian in Macapa. At one time he said that he is from the North West (Region One), a next time Pomeroon (Region Two) and a next time, Region Nine,” one individual told Kaieteur News.