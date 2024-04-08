Latest update April 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man shot outside Charlotte Street church

Apr 08, 2024

Kaieteur News – A man was shot in his thigh by bandits Sunday morning on Charlotte Street, Georgetown, police have reported.

The incident occurred at about 09:40hrs. The victim, Wesson Hinds, a 35-year-old labourer, was reportedly targeted by two unidentified men wearing face masks. According to the police one of the assailants, armed with a handgun, was the pillion rider on a motorcycle. Investigations revealed that the victim was standing on Charlotte Street opposite the Truth Power, Glory, and Sanctuary church, facing north when the suspects approached from the south on the motorcycle.

The pillion rider disembarked, demanded belongings from the victim, asking “If he get anything” and without delay, discharged a round from a handgun, hitting the victim in his left upper thigh. Subsequently, the suspects fled on the motorcycle. The victim is receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, with his condition reported as stable.  Investigations continue.

