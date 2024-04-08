Lands compulsory acquired by Govt. to build new ‘harbour bridge’ gazetted

Kaieteur News – The compulsory acquisition of several plots of land along the East Bank of Demerara for the purpose of the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing has been gazetted.

According to information contained in an extraordinary gazette published on April 6, 2024, the lands are being acquired for public purpose to wit the connecting road for the News Demerara River Crossing on the East Bank of Demerara between Plantations Peter’s Hall and Providence (EBD), passing through the lands described in the schedule to the order was declared to be public work under section three of the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purpose Act.

The Government of Guyana has announced the acquisition of forty pieces of property from private land owners as it moves ahead with efforts to construct a new Demerara River Bridge (DHB) crossing. In 2022, a US$260 million contract was awarded to the joint venture of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd for the project.

The new crossing will replace the current bridge, which has already outlived its lifespan by some 40 plus years. The current structure, which experiences mechanical and other maintenance issues, costs hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs each year.

The hybrid designed bridge will feature a modern four-lane structure (two carriageways), cycle lane, with 2.65 kilometers. Last October, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC revealed that steps were taken to accelerate the process.

“The work on the new Demerara Harbour Bridge is accelerating and as a result government is moving to accelerate the acquisition of lands from private persons who own properties within the location where the new bridge is being built,” Nandlall said. The AG revealed further that Ministry of Legal Affairs is playing an integral role in the process.

“The Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Public Works had commenced the process together some time ago but unfortunately the process has been a protracted one. The Ministry of Legal Affairs has joined the initiative and hopefully we will accelerate the process,” he said, adding that some forty pieces of private properties will have to be compulsorily acquired by the State.

Nandlall noted that the government has established guidelines on how to approach the matter. “Our government has a clear and settled procedure by which it approaches this type of situation. We have done this many times before, we did it on the Berbice River Bridge, we did at the Hope Canal Water Conservancy and we did it in relation the Gas to Energy Project,” Nandlall asserted.

He explained that the government is offering the property owners several options for compensation for the value of the lands. “The government is offering more compensation as well if the property value is more than the land or the land and the house that is being given in its place.”

“At the end of the day, the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the process is not an antagonistic one and that the private property is satisfied that he is being adequately compensated for the acquisition of the property for the public purpose,” the AG stressed, adding that giving market value is the principle driving force behind the acquisition of the properties in question.

“We are striving to achieve consensus that is agreement between the government and the property owners in terms of the value of their properties. So far, from what we have seen, the process is going smooth, no one is opposed to moving,” Nandlall added.