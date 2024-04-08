International investors eye Guyana’s booming market

Kaieteur News – ACE Consulting Group (ACE) and ACG Analytics have joined forces to usher Wall Street’s attention to Guyana’s burgeoning market.

Local consulting firm, ACE Consulting Group, known for its strategic advisory services, is teaming up with ACG Analytics to bring a prominent group of experienced international investors from Washington DC, New York, and London to explore Guyana’s growing market.

ACG Analytics is a distinguished policy advisory firm in Washington DC and is renowned for its expertise in advising asset managers primarily located in New York City, Miami, and London.

Chris Czerwinski, Director of Macro Policy at ACG Analytics, who will be accompanying the group, underscored the market interest in Guyana, stating, “In my years working with investment funds in macro, special situations, and event-driven strategies, I have rarely seen so much across-the-board interest in a single market and a government so committed to the responsible and conscientious development of its transformative energy discovery. We are excited to see first-hand all of the good things that are happening in Guyana.”

The delegation, representing hedge funds managing a collective US$200 billion in assets, is set to engage with policymakers and business leaders to navigate the evolving investment landscape in Guyana.

Dr. Rosh Khan, President of ACE Consulting Group, hailed the partnership as a significant milestone in Guyana’s quest for sustainable economic growth. He said, “This trip is a milestone in Guyana’s journey towards sustainable economic development. It’s no secret that the world’s eyes are on Guyana, including Wall Street. We’re excited to facilitate this high-level delegation and explore various avenues for critical investments in Guyana.”

For his part, Vice President of ACE Consulting Group, Wazim Mowla, noted the shift from mere interest to concrete action among experienced investors, signaling a promising future for Guyana’s market. Mowla said, “The trip shows that the attention of experienced investors has moved from “interest” to “action” when looking at the country’s market. There’s a steady pipeline of project opportunities in Guyana and we hope that the group joining us in Guyana is one of many.”

ACE Consulting Group and ACG Analytics are orchestrating a series of high-level meetings with key stakeholders across various sectors in Guyana. Leveraging ACE’s extensive network and deep-rooted expertise, the partnership is convening meaningful dialogues that address critical issues and explore untapped opportunities for growth and development.