Haynes, Ramdhani dominated at Gumdac East Badminton Tournament

Apr 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The reigning champions, Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani successfully defended their mixed doubles titles and also claimed victory in the Men’s Doubles with Tyrese Jeffrey and Women’s Doubles with Mishka Beharry.
Their consistent success across multiple categories demonstrates their skill and versatility in badminton.
The men’s doubles final between the older duo of Chung and Chen and the younger, more seasoned players of Haynes and Jeffrey was a thrilling match, going to a three-setter.
Matches like these often showcase the intense competition and skill level in badminton, providing excitement for fans and spectators alike. It’s always fascinating to see the dynamics between experience and youth play out on the court.
The Results for the final Matches played are as follows – April 06, 2024
Mixed Doubles Finals:
Akili Haynes/Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Tyrese Jeffrey/Ambika Ramraj: 21-14, 21-10
Women Doubles Finals:
Priyanna Ramdhani/Mishka Beharry vs. Ayanna Watson/Shivannie Persaud: 21-16, 21-13
Men Doubles Finals:
Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Marlon Chung/Wenyuan Chen: 21-19, 18-21, 21-14
The overall winners are as follows:
MIXED DOUBLES
3rd – Wen Yuan Chen/Shivannie Persaud
Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry
2nd – Tyrese Jeffrey/Ambika Ramraj
1st – Akili Haynes/Priyanna Ramdhani
WOMEN’S DOUBLES
3rd – Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley
Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman
2nd – Ayanna Watson/Shivannie Persaud
1st – Priyanna Ramdhani/Mishka Beharry
MEN’S DOUBLES
3rd – Nkosi Beaton/Frank Waddell
Avinash Odit/Javid Rahaman
2nd – Marlon Chung/Wen Yuan Chen
1st – Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey
The Guyana Badminton Association expresses its gratitude towards Mr. Darrell Carpenay for his continued sponsorship of the tournament.
Sponsorship plays a crucial role in the success and sustainability of sporting events, and Mr. Carpenay’s support is undoubtedly invaluable.
Additionally, we would like to acknowledge the players, parents, spectators, and fans whose involvement and support was vital in making this event a success.
Moreover, we would like to acknowledge the Director of Sports and the Staff of the National Sports Commission for availing the usage of the facility, the National Gymnasium.
Having access to appropriate facilities is essential for hosting successful tournaments and facilitating the growth of badminton in Guyana.
Their support ensures that players have a suitable venue to showcase their skills and compete at their best.
The collaboration between the Guyana Badminton Association and the National Sports Commission underscores the importance of partnerships in promoting sports development and fostering a vibrant sporting culture within the country.
